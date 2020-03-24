CentraCare quickClinic Locations Close Until Further Notice

ST. CLOUD -- To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, CentraCare is closing their quickClinic locations inside several grocery stores.

Effective Tuesday CentraCare quickClinics inside Cash Wise in Waite Park, and Coborn's in Foley and Sauk Centre are closed until further notice.

The closures will help reduce the number of people visiting the grocery store, especially when they are sick.

All CentraCare facilities are making every effort to ensure safety and reduce the risk of infection.

If you are having symptoms of respiratory illness you can visit the CentraCare eClinic online or call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 to speak with a nurse.

