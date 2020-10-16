CentraCare Looks to Rent Waite Park Building As COVID Test Site

WAITE PARK -- There may soon be another place for you to get tested for COVID-19.

During Monday's Waite Park City Council meeting, the council will consider approving a lease agreement with CentraCare to rent out the former public works building.

CentraCare would like to use the building as a mobile COVID-19 testing site, as their current outdoor sites will need to move indoors for the winter.

The building is currently being used to store cold mix and landscape materials, which the city would still have access to under the agreement.

If approved, the lease would be for one year starting November 1st.

Sartell Officials recently approved a similar request to allow Sartell Pediatrics to lease the former fire station to provide COVID-19 testing.