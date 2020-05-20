CentraCare is Testing Long-Term Care Facilities [PODCAST]

CentraCare spokesperson Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He says St. Cloud Hospital is just as busy this week as they were last week but not busier. He also said CentraCare has been testing CentraCare long term facilities even if the people there don't have symptoms of Covid-19. They also plan to test all other long term care facilities in the St. Cloud area. The hope here is to get in front a possible trouble spots.

Dr. Morris says St. Cloud Hospital is seeing patients from many surrounding counties in Central Minnesota not just the St. Cloud metro area. Dr. Morris continues to suggest that people wear a form of face mask in public places to help prevent the spread of the virus. He says Covid-19 is 20-times more deadly than seasonal flu.