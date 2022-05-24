CentraCare Hosts La Gratitude Awards
ST. CLOUD -- The CentraCare Foundation announced its La Gratitude awards at an event May 19th.
The annual event honors staff and community leaders for their support of CentraCare patients and families.
This year’s ceremony included a tribute to the late George and Shirley Torry.
Other awards include:
Caduceus Award: Patrick Heller, MD
Service to the Foundation Award: Nicholas Reuter, MD
Philanthropists of the Year Award: Merle and Kathy Felling
Lifetime Achievement Award: Design Electric
Brad Konkler, CentraCare Foundation Vice President, thanked all donors for their support during the pandemic.
The past few years have been very challenging as we navigated the pandemic together – our donors and Foundation Board members came together and helped us to meet this challenge with an unbelievable level of generosity and kindness.
For more information about La Gratitude, including a list of previous award recipients, click here.