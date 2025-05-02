CentraCare Holding Events to Recognize Stroke Awareness Month

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare is holding two events to highlight Stroke Awareness Month.

On Tuesday, there will be the Unmasking Brain Injury Art Project at the Whitney Senior Center. It's an interactive art project where the Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance and the CentraCare Neurosciences Stroke Center are hosting a mask-making event. The event allows people living with a brain injury to design masks that communicate their unique perspectives and altered outlooks. It will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., and all materials will be provided. Call (320) 255-7245 to RSVP.

On Saturday, May 17th, there will be a Strides for Stroke Walk at CentraCare Plaza. It starts at 9:45 a.m. with some announcements, followed by the walk at 10:00 a.m.

The signs of stroke can be remembered through the term BEFAST. It stands for Balance loss, Eyesight changes, Face weakness, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and Time to call 911 and seek help.

