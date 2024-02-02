Celestine M. Schmitt, 92, Roscoe

May 31, 1931 - February 1, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 5, 2024, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe, MN for Celestine M. Schmitt, age 92, who died Thursday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

The visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. St. Joseph Society and Catholic United Financial will pray a rosary following prayers. Visitation will continue on Monday morning from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the church.

Celestine was born in Cold Spring MN to Frank and Cresenthia (Drontle) Schmitt. He married Lenora Utecht on May 21, 1957, in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond. Celestine served in the U.S. Army.

Celestine enjoyed farming, fishing, spearing, gardening, fixing old tractors, ice cream, going to threshing shows, visiting with people, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Albany Pioneer Club, St. Joseph Society, St. Agnes Parish.

He is survived by his children, Ralph Schmitt (Lou Leason), Carol Hemmesch (Allen Altendahl), Doris Doll (Bob Feldewerd), Cathy Schmitt (Vern Hommerding), Paul Schmitt, Lloyd (Bonnie) Schmitt; daughter-in-law, Sonja Schmitt-Arceneau (+LeRoy); siblings, Theresa Schreifels, Doreen Schreifels, Norbert (Rosie) Schmitt, Betty (Melvin) Torborg; in-laws, Florence Heim, Mildred Mueller, Rich (Sue) Utecht; 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lenora (2017); parent in-laws, Leo and Antonette Utecht; infant daughter, Mary; son, LeRoy; granddaughter, Kayla Doll; siblings, Sylvester (Lucille) Schmitt, RoseMary (Leonard) Court, Peter (Verna) Schmitt, Richard (Laverne) Schmitt, Ray (MaryAnn) Schmitt, Andrew Schreifels, Francis Schmitt; in-laws, Gerald (Bernice) Heim, Clarence Heim, Rich Feldhege, Urban Schreifels, and Merle Mueller.