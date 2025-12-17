September 19, 1979 - December 14, 2025

Katie Rosenthal, 46 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Sunday, December 14 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A celebration of Katie's life will be held on Saturday, January 3 from 12:00 -2:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The family will have a time of sharing at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday.

Katie Marie Staneart was born on September 19, 1979 to Ricky and Machelle (Gutzkow) Staneart. She grew up in Little Falls, where she attended Little Falls Community Schools. After high school she worked the following jobs: Crestliner Boats, Larson Boats, West Side Bar and most recently the Main Gate Bar. She enjoyed traveling, trips to the casino, attending music festivals, all types of fishing, cuddling with her chubby chihuahua "Honey", motor cycle rides and spending time with her kids playing games.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kacie Rosenthal, Nick Henry and Abby Henry all of Little Falls; step-dad, Steve Schwendeman of Little Falls; siblings, Miranda Heurung of Wadena, Kayla (Richard Buehning) Schwendeman of Little Falls, Angela Finch, Thomas Schwendeman of Flensburg, Rick Heurung of St. Cloud, Vic Heurung of Brainerd, Will Heurung of Minneapolis and Ralph Finch of Little Falls and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Kaleb Staneart in 2021 and Michael Henry in 2018.