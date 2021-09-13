Celebrate Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day This Friday in St. Cloud

The last couple of years have been fairly disappointing as far as St. Cloud's celebrations go for St. Patrick's Day. This has been due to the pandemic and all of the shut downs and cancellations that occured over the last couple of years.

Because of this, Olde Brick House, which has had a huge celebration for St Patrick's Day for the last few years is going to bring back this year's celebration early with their Halfway to St. Patrick's Day event. And they are going all out for this one day event.

This event will include live music, a food truck, St Patrick's day shenanigans, and everything you want in March for St. Patrick's Day, but early... halfway, to be exact.

Get our free mobile app

Michael Shynes, Deuces Wild the dueling piano show and Mason Dixon Line will all be performing throughout the evening. There will also be three levels of tickets that you can purchase. And it depends on what type of experience you would like. There are seated options that include some food and drinks, another seated level when you can bring your own seat, and there is a level where you can stand and enjoy the show. You can purchase your tickets through eventbrite. What's great about this, is that you can get three bands for the normal price of only seeing one of them on a normal night.

So make plans for this Friday night... should be a great time, under a tent, with live music, food, drinks, and lots of shenanigans. It's Halfway to St. Patrick's Day!

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands