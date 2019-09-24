Cecilia E. Ruhoff, 97, Sartell

April 28, 1922 - September 22, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell for Cecilia E. Ruhoff, age 97, of Sartell who passed away on September 22, 2019 at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Mark Stang will officiate and burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Duelm. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the chapel. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Cecilia was born April 28, 1922 to William and Matilda (Brunn) David in Glendorado Township. She married Joseph Ruhoff on February 11, 1946 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. She was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church and was involved with the Christian Mothers. She was also a member of the Crosier Apostolate. Cecilia was very social and enjoyed playing cards and bowling. She kept her hands busy with sewing, embroidery and gardening. Cecilia was good hearted, practical, thrifty, and hard working. Amongst everything, she loved her family and was proud of her children and grandchildren.

Cecilia is survived by her children, Diane Winczewski of Sartell, Bill (Bonnie) Ruhoff of Sauk Rapids, Cathy Thornhill of Maple Grove, John “Jack” (Susan) of Champlin, Chuck (Rhonda) of St. Stephen; sisters, Eleanor Brambrink of Sauk Rapids, Agnes Hoffmann of Pillager; brother, Ervin David of Foley; 8 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph on July 1, 2005; brother, Donald, William, Jr; sisters, Helen David and Kathryn Denfeld; and sons-in-law, Bob Winczewski and Tim Thornhill.

Memorials are preferred to Alzheimer’s Association.