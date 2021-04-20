Cecelia Bernice Gross (Beaulieu), 90, St. Cloud

November 8, 1930 - April 17, 2021

Cecelia was born at home in rural Lengby, MN on November 8, 1930 to John “Sonny” Beaulieu and Christine (Fairbanks). She attended Indian boarding schools for twelve years, graduating from Flandreau Indian High School in Flandreau, SD in 1948. She served as the salutatorian for her class, played the alto saxophone and lettered in music.

While working for Minneapolis Moline in Minneapolis, she met and married her husband, Kenneth Gross. They later moved to St. Cloud, where they raised their family.

Cecelia created a loving household for her family of nine children. The neighborhood children knew they were always welcome there as well.

She had a great passion for dancing and travel. After the death of Kenneth in 1978, she spent time traveling the country. In her 50s she was a member of the Golden Rockettes dance group in St. Cloud. She especially enjoyed going out to the old-time dance venues in and around St. Cloud. As part of her sense of humor, as she got into her senior years, she liked to refer to herself as a “recycled teenager.”

Cecelia was a devout Catholic. She was an active member of St. Peter’s Catholic parish from the time she and Kenneth moved to St. Cloud in 1956.

Her delightful sense of humor and her warm, outgoing personality will be missed by all.

She is survived by her sisters, Maxine Skunes (Lee) and Doris Vleck, both of Bemidji; and by her children, Douglas (Doris Campbell) of St. Cloud, Ann Gross-Resch (Jim) of International Falls, Lawrence (Noriko Iikura) of Redlands, CA, Dale (Edie) of Cibolo, TX, Denise Fletcher (William) of St. Cloud, Linda Denton (Robert) of Dallas, TX, Karen Kuklok (Joseph) of Rice, Brian (Michelle Phillips) of Rogers, and Kevin (Colleen Turner-Gross) of Crystal. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Nicholas Gross; brothers, Clarence, Everett, John, Dean, Sydney, Wayne, Conrad, and Leo; and by her sisters, Joyce Krmpotich and Helena Giard.