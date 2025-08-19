October 24, 1938 - August 15, 2025

On Friday, August 15th, Cathy transitioned from this Earth to her heavenly home surrounded by her children. A celebration of her life will be held Friday, August 22nd, at 11:00am at Benson Funeral Home, 1111 25th Ave S, St. Cloud, MN, with visitation one hour prior and lunch immediately following the service. Interment will be at a later date.

Cathy was born on October 24th, 1938, to Frank and Margurite (Lorang) Schomer in Sturgis, SD. She grew up on the family cattle ranch, alongside her older brother, Gene, learning how to care for animals, garden, cook, fish, hunt, and fix stuff. Cathy was a highly intelligent child (like her mother) and started school early. She graduated from Sturgis High school, then attended business school in Rapid City, SD. After school, she worked as a teller at a hometown Bank, a job she excelled at. A co-worker introduced her to the love of her life, and on August 24th, 1958, she married Kenneth Leite. In May of 1959, Ken and Cathy welcomed their first child, daughter, Corrine. Cathy made the decision to be a stay-at-home mom, while Ken decided to advance his career with the V.A. hospital. One year later, the family moved to Fargo, ND where son Jerry was born in November of 1961. Their next career moves were to Erie, PA in 1962, Alexandria, VA in 1966, and finally St. Cloud, MN in 1970. In May of 1972, daughter, Karen was born. When all 3 kids were finally in school, Cathy went to work as a secretary at Calvary Baptist Church.

Cathy made friends easily and enjoyed playing cards, auctioning, antiquing, studying history, and traveling. She also loved shopping, especially thrift stores, she was the queen of finding deals. After retirement Ken and Cathy spent several years snowbirding in Panama City Beach, FL.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Corrine (Jerry) Lanz, Sauk Rapids; Jerry (Carrie), St. Cloud; and Karen (Mike) Muntifering, Sartell, and her 3 grandsons Cole and Shane Lanz and Nick Muntifering.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2013, brother Gene, sister-in-law Beverly, and infant sister Elizabeth

Many thanks to the staff of Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and Memories Hospice who cared for her during her journey with Alzheimer’s. Memorials made to The Alzheimer's Association or Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids in her honor would be appreciated.