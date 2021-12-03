Catholic Charities Searches for Sponsors for Share the Spirit

ST. CLOUD -- Catholic Charities' Share the Spirit campaign is looking for sponsors for area families.

Sponsors are responsible for buying gifts for families in need, referred to Catholic Charities by social workers, educational professionals, and medical providers. Steve Pareja is the Executive Director at Catholic Charities.

He says the need for sponsors is big this year.

Last year we provided gifts for 247 families. This year, we're up to 285 families. As it stands today, we're looking for nearly 50 more sponsors to come in and help provide these gifts for these various families.

If you go to the Catholic Charities website, you can sign up to have a list of people to buy for sent to you.

For a lot of families, a lot of congregations, a lot of businesses, this really is the way they come together to help others. This is how they as groups and individuals really see how this season of giving becomes real in their daily lives.

Gifts need to be dropped off at the National Guard Armory on December 16th. You can also give monetary donations.

Here is a link to sign up.

Minnesota's Most Unique Places To Stay The Night