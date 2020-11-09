Catholic Charities Looking for Share the Spirit Sponsors

ST. CLOUD -- The holiday season is fast approaching and now is the time to sign-up if you want to help an area family. Catholic Charities' Share the Spirit program is looking for sponsors for families in need.

It can be individuals, a family, or a group.

Executive Director Steve Pareja says typically the individuals in need don't ask for much.

These individuals submit three wants and three needs, and it's always humbling to see what they ask for because a lot of the times what they are asking for is very basic things, socks, pajamas, underwear. The kinds of things that are really staples for what most individuals need.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor go to the Catholic Charities website.

The distribution of the gifts will take place on December 11th in the former Save A Lot location on Division Street in St. Cloud.