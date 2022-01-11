Catholic Charities 40th Annual Mardi Gras Event Goes Virtual

ST. CLOUD -- The annual Mardi Gras gala and fundraiser scheduled for later this month is going virtual again. Catholic Charities announced the change Tuesday.

The organization says the decision to move from an in-person to virtual event was due to the fast-spreading omicron variant and the impact the virus is having on the community.

Get our free mobile app

The event will be live-streamed and feature music by the Vista Jazz Club and the Fabulous Armadillos. There will also be a silent auction and a Fund-A-Need special pledge appeal.

The 40th annual Mardi Gras event benefits Catholic Charities Emergency Services, which includes Catholic Charities Food Shelf and Domus Transitional Housing.

The event is schedule for Saturday, January 22nd at 7:00 p.m. and is free to the public. Tickets are available with preregistration at ccstcloud.org.