Catherine “Katie” Worm, 83, Richmond

September 6, 1935 - September 29, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Katie Worm, age 83, who died Saturday at Cherrywood Advanced Living in Richmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary with the Christian Women. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the funeral home.

Katie was born on September 6, 1935 in St. Joseph, MN to George and Christina (Reischl) Court. She married Anton Worm on June 18, 1955 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Katie and Tony farmed near Richmond for many years, and she also worked at Island View Resort, St. John’s Liturgical Press and Tessmer Meats. She enjoyed working on the farm, quilting, reading, bingo, puzzles and being with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Allen of Richmond, Steve (Elodie) of Cold Spring, Greg (Imogene) of St. Joseph, Diana (Rodney) Schneider of Cold Spring; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Frances (Marilyn) Court, Michael (Mary) Court, Arnold Court, Elizabeth (Ralph) Eynck and Arlene (Mike) Gill.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anton; grandchild; Elizabeth Worm; siblings, Leonard Court, Adeline Hartung, Lorraine Janssen, LaVerne Schmit, Rose Ann Stockinger and Irene Maruska.