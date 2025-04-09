Cathedral Speakers Advance to Section Meet

Seven Cathedral speakers advanced to Saturday’s Section 5A Speech Meet with their performances in last night’s sub-section meet in Melrose. Molly Piernock and Grace Nordos were the sub-section champions in Duo while Finley Potthoff earned the title in Informative. Kendall Heydman was 2nd and Piper Leaders finished 6th in Humorous. Kayden Mullings came in 3rd in Great Speeches and Joe McGowan was 6th in Creative. All seven will compete in Annandale on Saturday with state meet berths on the line.

Come Visit Litchfield, Minnesota With Us