Cathedral Announces 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame Class

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Cathedral High School has announced its Cathedral Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2020.

The inductees include five individuals and a State Championship team representing four decades.

Mary (Schleper) Januscka '82 - Januscka was a three-sport captain in her senior year, starring in Volleyball, Basketball and Softball in the still early years of girls athletics. She went on to play volleyball at St. Cloud State University playing in the NCAA Division II National Tournament in 1985, leading the Huskies with 121 blocks in her senior season.

Jeff Hoefs '94 - Hoefs was a key part of the 1992 and 1993 state championship football teams. In 1993 he rushed for over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was named the All-Area Football Player of the Year, earned All-State honors, and played in the Lions' All-Star Football game his senior season.

Anne (Schleper) Span '08 - Span was a three-sport star in Soccer, Hockey and Softball, playing on the varsity team in each sport from the 8th grade. She went on to star at the University of Minnesota in Hockey where she played in a school record 159 games and helped lead the Gophers to the National Championship in 2012. Span was also a key member of the USA Olympic Hockey team that won a Silver Medal in the 2014 Olympics.

Nate Schmidt '10 - Schmidt played boy varity in Hockey and Baseball since the 9th grade. in 2008-09 he was the second leading scorer among defensemen in the state, tallying 45 points, and was named to the 2009 All-State Hockey team. Schmidt would go on to play hockey at the University Of Minnesota before signing a professional contract in the NHL with the Washington Capitals in 2013. He currently plays for the Las Vegas Golden Knights who played in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2018.

Gary Fasching - Coach - Fasching was the head coach of two State Championship Football teams at Cathedral in 1992 and 1993. In his 10 season as head football coach he recorded 57 wins. He also coached Track and Field and Basketball in his 14 years at Cathedral. Fasching is entering his 8th season as the head coach at St. John's University.

1961 Crusader Baseball Team - This is the first team to be inducted into the Cathedral Athletic Hall of Fame. The 1961 State Championship team is often regarded as the best baseball team ever at Cathedral. The team posted a perfect 18-0 mark in 1961 and a two-year record of 32-5 over two seasons. The roster included Bob Meyer, Tim Fritz, Tom Hamm, Jack Staller, Mike Held, Ken Opatz, Jim Karn, Bob Bellmont, Al Reiter, Dave Koshiol, Tom Hughes, Dave Martini, Jerry Pfannenstein, Tom Burgmeier and George Doyle.

The induction ceremony is tentatively set for October 23rd, 2020. The 1961 Baseball team will be honored at a Cathedral Baseball game in 2021.