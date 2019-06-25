Catching Up With Gopher Football’s Brevyn Spann-Ford [PODCAST]

Former Tech basketball and football standout Brevyn Spann-Ford is busy this summer preparing for a bigger role with the University of Minnesota football team in 2019.

Spann-Ford started for the Tiger football team for four years beginning as a freshman in 2014. Last season, he was a redshirt tight end for PJ Fleck's Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Despite the lack of playing time, Spann-Ford says he thinks being redshirted was a good idea.

"I think it was really good for me, because I got to take a step back and work on the details of the game," Spann-Ford said. "College football is a lot faster than high school."

Spann-Ford did get into four games last season, including a game against Wisconsin in which the Gophers took home Paul Bunyan's Axe. Despite not being a huge part of the plan in those games, he says he was always prepared for anything.

"They always told me to stay prepared, no matter the situation," Spann-Ford said. "So I was always mentally prepared and tried to lock in each week as if I were going to be playing all the snaps."

Growing up as a Gophers fan, Spann-Ford says it was surreal to be a part of the team taking home the Axe, which hadn't been won by the Gophers since 2003.

"It's always been a dream of mine to be a part of a team that brings home (Paul Bunyan's Axe)," Spann-Ford said. "I hope that we can do that again every year I am here, that's really big for me."

CRAIG LASSIG

A wide receiver for the majority of his high school career at Tech, he is now a tight end with the Gophers. Spann-Ford says he has gained a lot of weight over the past year thanks to an improved workout routine.

"I've probably gained about 10-20 pounds since high school," Spann-Ford said. "I wouldn't even say it's diet, just more working out every day and always being in the weight room compared to high school, where I might not have been in there as much."

Spann-Ford says he keeps in contact with his coaches and former teammates from his Tech days.

"I've talked to (former coach Gregg) Martig, coach Trewick, coach Benson... I always make sure I come see them when I come home," Spann-Ford said.

HEAR OUR FULL INTERVIEW BELOW