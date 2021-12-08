Catalytic Converter and Vehicle Theft in Waite Park

Waite Park has been hit with another round of vehicle theft, theft from vehicle and stolen catalytic converters. That according to Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers. Mages says blank checks were stolen from vehicles and then written out and used. A vehicle was taken from Park Meadows Drive. It is a tan Acura.

Mages says catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles in the 200 block of 2nd street south in Waite Park. Other theft from vehicles include firearms, a backpack and a license plate stolen off a vehicle. Mages says if you do plan to leave a firearm in your vehicle please make sure it is well hidden and the vehicle is locked. She says it is also important to know the serial number of that firearm in case it is stolen.

If anyone has information on the crimes listed above or any other unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area contact Tri-County Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1302, logon to tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or download the P3 mobile app.