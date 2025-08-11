Tragedy Strikes At Cass Lake During Weekend Boating Incident
WALKER (WJON News) -- A man drowned on a lake in northern Minnesota over the weekend.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Saturday, just before 6:00 p.m. on Cass Lake.
A 41-year-old man from Grafton, North Dakota, jumped off the pontoon to work on a boat motor problem and didn't resurface. Some kids on the boat attempted to throw him a life jacket, and the boat began to drift in the high winds. The boat was later intercepted by other boaters on the lake, and a 911 call was made.
At about 8:00 p.m., the victim's body was recovered. He was not wearing a life jacket.
An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. His name has not been released.
