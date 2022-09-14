Cass County Man Wanted on Warrants Arrested in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A Cass County man wanted on several felony charges was arrested in St. Cloud last week.

On September 6th, authorities with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task force were informed 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young was in St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

Young was wanted for 20 felony level charges ranging from weapons charges to drug violations.

St. Cloud police stopped Young's vehicle and arrested him. Authorities used a search warrant on the vehicle Young was driving and found a loaded handgun.

Young is prohibited from having a gun due to previous convictions.

He's being held in the Stearns County jail. Additional felony gun possession charges are being filled against Young.