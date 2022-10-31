Casey’s General Store Fails Check

FOLEY (WJON News) - A local business will face the music at the Foley City Council meeting tonight.

Casey’s General Store in Foley failed its second compliance check on October 25th and now may face a $600 fine.

Under Minnesota statute, a business that fails a tobacco compliance check faces a $300 fine, but the second failed check in 36 months requires a $600 fine and a $1000 fine for the third infraction. Annual compliance checks are required by Minnesota state statute.

At the meeting, Casey’s General Store officials and the Foley City Council will discuss ways to prevent minors from acquiring tobacco products.

In other action, the city council will approve the fee schedule for next year, including the water and wastewater fees – and the 4 state senate and house candidates have been invited to the meeting to discuss their thoughts on the wastewater project bonding and other interests in the Foley area.