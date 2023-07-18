Carrie Denise Ahrens, 52, St. Cloud

September 18, 1970 - July 11, 2023

We mourn the loss of our beloved Carrie Denise Ahrens, age 52, who died unexpectedly on July 11, 2023.

Carrie was born on September 18, 1970, in St. Cloud, MN, to Joseph and Denise (Halstrom) Keller. She lived her entire life in St. Cloud, proudly graduating from Tech High School, class of 1989. She continued her education at the St. Cloud Technical College, studying Early Childhood Education, and quickly found her occupational passion.

She married Curtis Ahrens on October 18, 1997, and they were blessed with their beautiful daughter, Ava. Carrie was an incredible wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She took every opportunity to demonstrate her immense love for all of us in the most meaningful ways.

Carrie’s philosophy of life was to show kindness and compassion for everyone. She absolutely loved her family in this way and exemplified this philosophy in her work.

Carrie devoted her life to caring for those with the greatest needs. She worked as a Special Education Paraprofessional at Apollo High School, South Junior High and most recently at Tech High School, where she quickly became known as “Beautiful Carrie.” She showed up every day with a smile on her face and made sure her students had the best day possible by showering them with unconditional love and the most patient and kind heart. She encouraged her students to be the best they could be. She cried with them and celebrated with them; she attended events that were important to them, including their sports, concerts, prom, and graduation ceremonies. She advocated for them. Carrie was an incredible gift to her students.

In 2021, Carrie was recognized by the St. Cloud School District by being presented with the “Outstanding Educational Support Staff” Award for being a positive role model, showing genuine concern for others, and making a difference in the lives of her students, the colleagues she worked alongside, and the community in which she served.

During holiday breaks and in the summer, you would find Carrie working with adults with special needs at WACOSA, helping them to develop skills, build community connections and job skills.

Carrie’s bright light and big heart left us much too soon, but we will always remember her warmth and unconditional love for all.

Carrie was preceded in death by her mother, Denise (Halstrom) Keller, in 2021 and father-in-law, Dennis Ahrens, in 2012.

Carrie will forever be missed by her husband of 25 years, Curtis, daughter Ava; her father, Joseph Keller of Waite Park, MN; her sister Kristi (Shawn) O’Keefe of Blaine, MN, and their children, Kenzie, Owen, and Keegan O’Keefe; mother-in-law, Carolin (Gould) Ahrens of Sartell, MN; sister-in-law Shawn (John) Behrendt of Rice, MN and their children, Shelby (Jack) Langer, their son Malcom, and Cody Monjeau.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate & remember Carrie:

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 26, from 4:00-7:00 pm at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will also be held at Christ Church Newman Center, St. Cloud, MN, on July 27, at 10:00 am, with the funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 am.

The family invites you to lunch and continued time of sharing immediately following the Mass in the parish center.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers for the benefit of Curt and Ava.