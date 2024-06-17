Carolyn M. Cerqua, 76, Zimmerman

July 27, 1947 - June 11, 2024

Memorial Services will be at a later date for Carolyn Cerqua, age 76 of Zimmerman, MN, who died peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, while camping at Father Hennepin State Park in Isle.

Carolyn was born to Leonard and Dorothy (Heruth) Sandberg on July 27, 1947, in Milaca. She graduated from PHS in 1965 and remained a Princeton resident. Carolyn worked at many jobs within the community including at PHS, Ben Franklin, and Marv’s True Value until she retired in 2023. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton.

Carolyn found many pleasures in life including gardening, sewing, quilting, camping, and the serenity of nature. She was a warm and kind person who loved to laugh and always greeted her friends or customers with a smile.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Chris (Amy) Hoglund of Middleburg, FL; her grandson, Brandon (Aleja) Hoglund of Dublin, CA; her great-grandchildren, Declan and Isabela; and her boyfriend, Jeff Draper of Zimmerman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Amy Marie Hoglund; and brother, Richard Sandberg.