Caroline Westphall, 77, St. Cloud

July 27, 1944 - July 6, 2022

attachment-Caroline Westphall loading...

Caroline Westphall, age 77 of St. Cloud, passed away July 6, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial Services will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at New Life Church of Foley. Rev. Jim Von Wald will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Foley Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be in the Lone Pine Cemetery, Morrill, Minnesota.

Caroline Louise Westphall was born July 27, 1944 in Milaca, Minnesota to Perry and Rose Mary (Krystyniak) Andrews. She graduated from Milaca High School and married Walter Westphall October 28, 1967 in Milaca. Caroline worked for the Highway Cafe in Milaca, the Blue Oak in Foley, Goreck Manufacturing in Milaca and DBC Foods until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, scrap-booking, being outdoors and spending time with her grandchildren and friends. She liked to do diamond dot crafts, embroidery work, crossword puzzles and happy colors on her tablet. Her favorite things were butterflies, flowers, birds and the color blue. She will be missed by her many friends and family members.

She is survived by her children: Eleanor (Dennis) Ruscher, Bloomington; Donald (Nicki), Shakopee; Nancy Westphall, St. Cloud and special family members, Jeff Fleck and Dan (Bev) Stachovich, 7 grandchildren: Donald Jr. (Michelle), Walter, Bryan, Brittany (Allen), Daniel, Tyler and McKayla, 5 great grandchildren: Julia, Jayden, Lizzy, Jace and Jaxon, brothers and sister: Steve, Ray, Alice Kraker, Mary Andrews, Dorothy Hoffman, Orval (Sandy) Fleck Jr., Harold (Mary) Fleck, Helen Johnson, sister-in-law, Mona Fleck, close friend, Judy Fleck and Betty Reynolds, her special cat, Garfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Walter and brother, John Andrews, Sam Fleck and special friend, Pete O'konek, niece, Laura Johnson, brother-in-law, Burt Johnson and her kitty, Patches.