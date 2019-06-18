Caroline Olson, 86, Foley

May 13, 1933 - June 17, 2019

Caroline Olson, age 86 of Foley, passed away on June 17, 2019 at her home. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in Foley. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Thursday, June 20th at the Foley Funeral Home and after 10:00 AM on Friday at the church. Rev. Dee Pederson will officiate. Burial will take place in the Ronneby Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Caroline Joan Olson was born on May 13, 1933 in Maywood Township, Benton Co., Minnesota to Walter and Gunhild (Swanson) Stauffenecker. She grew up with outdoor bathrooms and wood stoves in a family of six. She attended rural country grade schools and graduated from Foley High School in 1951. She married Thomas Olson on June 20, 1953 at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in Ronneby. In her younger years, Caroline was active in 4-H and lived for a short time with her sister in Minneapolis. She taught Sunday School at Gustavus Adolpus Lutheran Church for many years. Caroline raised six children, which she always said was the most rewarding thing in her life. After the children were all in school, she refinished old furniture and quilted many blankets and quilts and cooked many meals.

She is survived by her husband, Tom of Foley and sons and daughters: Loren (Laura), Foley; Lyle (Ann), Foley; Raymond (Darla), Foley; Marilyn, Foley; Nancy (Ken) Denfeld, Foley and Gary (Kelli) of Sartell and 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and a sister, Doris (Norman) Nelson of Kent, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers and sisters: Walter, Wayne, Marlene Christopherson and Lois Moe and a grandson, Jeremy.