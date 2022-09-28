Caroline M. Linder, 78, Isle

February 14, 1944 - September 26, 2022

Caroline M. (Foote) Linder, age 78 of Isle, MN, passed away on September 26, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00-4:00 PM on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Princeton Civic Center in Princeton.

Caroline Mae was born to Clifford and Harriet (Arnhold) Foote on February 14, 1944, in St. Cloud. She attended Princeton High School. Caroline married Len Linder in 1964, and they were later separated. She worked at various places most notably in Bottling Quality Control for US Distilled Products for more than 15 years.

Caroline loved to dance to old classic country music, particularly Elvis, Johnny Cash, and Reba McEntire. It was her dream to go to Nashville, and it was fulfilled when she took a trip there in 2021. She also loved to cook and diamond painting. Caroline loved family time with her grandchildren. She was a valiant fighter of cancer three times in her life.

Caroline is survived by her children, Jerri Ann (Bruce) Athman, Jackie Bragg, Jody (David) Barnes, Justine Linder, James (JoEllen) Linder, Jennifer (Chris) Fellows, and Jamie Barthman; 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Clifford “Sonny” (Shirley) Foote, Jr. and Virginia Hugget; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Foote and Harriet Deglman; two infant sons, the Hoffman Twins; grandson, Chase Barthman; and her grandparents.