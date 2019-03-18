Carole Peters, 79, St. Cloud

September 15, 1939 - March 14, 2019

Carole Peters, 79, of St Cloud, passed away Thursday March 14, 2019, at the Foley Nursing Center. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, March 23, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 340 5th Ave So, in St Cloud.

Burial will take place at a later date.

Carole was born September 15, 1939, in Alexandria, MN to Robert Sr and Rosemary (Paulsen) Peters and was the 2nd oldest of 4 children. She lived most of her life in St Cloud. Carole never married and loved spending her time with her family. She was especially close to her sister Jean and brother Ron. She also loved being with her nieces and nephews. In her spare time she enjoyed puzzles, crocheting, knitting and going to the Farmers Market, Town Hall Tuesday and Summer Time By George. She also loved her many cats over the years, they were very important to her. Especially her last three, Beastly, Tommy and Barney, who all passed before her.

She was very strong in her faith, and was a member of First Presbyterian Church in St Cloud. She is survived by her brother Ron of St Cloud; nieces Jan (JP) Fichtinger of Hillman; Carol (Danny) Wunderlich of Midland, Mich; Sherry (Chad) Erickson of Foley; and nephew Hunter Peters of St Cloud. 6 great nieces and nephews and 7 great great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Sr in 1996, mother Rosemary in 1993, sister Jean in 2015, and brother Robert Jr in 2018. Nephews Andy Peters in 1970 and Paul Peters in 1995 and great great niece Kaylee LaFore in 2013.