Carole Marie Klaers, 81, Watkins

April 22, 1941 - February 27, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, St. Nicholas, MN, for Carole Marie Klaers, age 81, who died Monday at Hilltop Nursing Home, Watkins, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be from 4:00-7:30 p.m., Friday, March 3, 2023 at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday one hour before the service at the church.

Carole was born in Minneapolis, MN, to Richard and Alice (Mahoney) Gittins. She married Leo Klaers on August 5, 1961, in St. Joseph Church, Delano, MN

Carole worked at Fingerhut in telemarketing until her retirement. She was active in her faith and enjoyed fishing, knitting, and visiting with friends. She was a member of St. Nicholas Parish and Christian Women.

She is survived by her husband, Leo; children, Tim (Wanda), Bill (Jane), Pat (Stacey Wiltgen), Mike (Christina); sisters-in-law, Rosemary Gittins, Marlene Longpre; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Marion Lewis, Robert Gittins; daughter-in-law, Sandy Klaers.