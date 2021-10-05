Carole M. Gnifkowski, 89, Sauk Rapids

July 27, 1932 - October 4, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Carole M. Gnifkowski, age 89, of Sauk Rapids who passed away peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021 at her residence in Sauk Rapids. Chaplain Lisa will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Carole was born July 27, 1932 in St. Cloud to Steven and Bertha (Kostlin) McGuire. She lived in the St. Cloud area all of her life. Carole was united in marriage to Edward Gnifkowski on July 16, 1955. Carole enjoyed going to the casino, shopping, taking road trips with family, and dancing. She was spirited, social and would talk to anyone, unique, independent, giving, and strong willed. She was a good baker and cook, artistically creative, and loved crafting and upholstery. Carole was proud of her accomplishments in life.

Carole is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ed of Sauk Rapids; children, Gail Rucks of St. Cloud and Karen (Scott) Dingman of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Jessica, Wayne, Sarah, and Matthew; four great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Steve Jr.; and son in law, Robert Rucks.