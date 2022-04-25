Carole F. Pearson, 88, Pequot Lakes

November 4, 1933 – April 14, 2022

Carole Frances Pearson, age 88, Pequot Lakes, MN, died Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Country Manor Care Center, Sartell, MN.

A celebration of Carole’s life will take place on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Carole’s home, 4869 Olson Road, Pequot Lakes, MN. Burial will be in Pequot Lake Cemetery, Pequot Lakes, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Carole was born November 4, 1933 in Chicago, Il to Peter F. and Lillian V. (Hauter) Bartos. She married Albin “Al” Pearson in 1955 in Chicago, IL. Carole loved lake living in Minnesota and wintered in Florida for many years. She enjoyed watching and feeding the birds, cooking and entertaining. Carole traveled all over the world and especially enjoyed traveling overseas.

Survivors include her children, Michael (Mary) Pearson of Citrus Hills, FL; Jeffrey Pearson of Maple Grove, MN; Paul Pearson of St. Cloud, MN; and Kimberly Johnson of Otsego, MN; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Al in 1998, and sister Sandra “Sandy” Banner.