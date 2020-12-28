Carole Ann Pollard, 80, St. Cloud

August 13, 1940 - December 23, 2020

Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Carole Ann Pollard who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 23, 2020 at the age of 80. Rev. Mike Johnson will officiate and burial will be at St. Stephen Cemetery in St. Stephen. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Carole was born August 13, 1940 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the daughter of Isabel (Vouk) and Mathew Legatt. She graduated from Cathedral High School at the age of 16 and worked in St. Cloud. Carole married Walter Pollard in July 1959 and lived on the family farm in Benton County most of her life. She worked as a secretary and as a waitress. Carole later married Jack Dudgeon in 2003, and they resided outside St. Cloud at the time of her death. Carole loved traveling, country music, and was a huge Vikings and Twins fan. She was caring, and welcoming, and a loving mother and grandmother to her five children and 16 grandchildren. Carole was a woman of great faith who read her bible daily.

Survivors include her husband, Jack Dudgeon of St. Cloud; children, Brian of Fountain, CO, Jeff of Clear Lake, Lori (Phil) Holmes of Owatonna, Todd (Becky) of Oak Park, and Shawn (Laura) of Foley; 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Carole was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Walter; sisters, Delores Knettel and Joan Knettel; brothers, Robert and Fred; and grandson, BJ.