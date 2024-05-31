Carol Salzer, 81, St. Joseph

April 26, 1943 - May 30, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sartell for Carol Salzer, 81 of St. Joseph who died Thursday, May 30, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Fr. Niño Molina will officiate and burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be after 9AM Wednesday at the church in Sartell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Carol was born April 26, 1943 in St. Cloud to Joseph & Mary Ellen (Wade) Gondringer. She married Robert Francis Salzer on May 22, 1976 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She is a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sartell. Carol worked at Fingerhut in St. Cloud for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time gardening, crocheting, reading, scrapbooking and taking pictures. She loved to travel and looked forward to taking trips out west to Colorado. She was an animal lover and especially liked cats and horses. Most importantly she loved her family, especially spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by her children, Robert Salzer of St. Joseph; Molly Salzer of St. Paul; Mary (Peter) Wertish of St. Joseph; Julia Salzer of St. Paul; grandchildren, Samantha Post, David Post, Tyler Wertish, sister, Marilyn Cunningham of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Sharon Gondringer of St. Cloud.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert in 2008, brother, David Gondringer.