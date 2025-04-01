Carol M. Schreifels, 89, St. Cloud

April 2, 1935 - March 30, 2025

Memorial services will be on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Carol Marie Schreifels, 89, of St. Cloud, who passed away on March 30, 2025. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Visitation will be an hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.

Carol was born on April 2, 1935 in St. Cloud, MN to George and Teckla (Korte) Arnzen. She married Elmer Schreifels on October 26, 1953. Carol worked as a secretary for St. John’s Seminary, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, and retired from Stearns County. She loved quilting, going to the casino and playing one eyed Jacks. Her greatest joy was visiting with family and friends.

Carol is survived by her children Vicki (Craig) Lee of St. Cloud, Mike (Vernie) Schreifels of St. Augusta, Karla Edwards of Sauk Rapids, Kristi (Christopher) Stewart of St. Cloud, daughter-in-law Connie Schreifels of Jacksonville, FL, 22 grandkids and 30 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer in March 2019; son, Steve; siblings, Cyril (Ethel) Arnzen, Marcella (Pete) Schreifels, Richard (MaryCay), Harold (Arlene) and Irene (Arvid) Swan.