Carol M. Erickson, 89, Sauk Rapids

August 13, 1935 - February 19, 2025

attachment-Carol Erickson loading...

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Carol Erickson, age 89, who passed away Wednesday at Ridgeview Place in Sauk Rapids. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be at West Norway Lake Cemetery in Sunburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Carol was born August 13, 1935 in Mullen, NE to William R. and Irene W. (McIntosh) Wiese. She married Arthur M. Erickson on November 6, 1953 at First Covenant Church in Willmar. They moved to the St. Cloud area in 1963. Carol worked as a supervisor at Fingerhut in St. Cloud. She enjoyed playing cards, camping, and Bible study. Carol and Art were the best grandparents.

Carol is survived by her sister, Beverly Higgin of Grantsburg, WI; grandchildren, Justin Neuman of St. Cloud, Megan Galla of Macon, MO, and Adam Erickson of Ozark, MO; and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; daughter, Debbie Winter; son, Steven; and siblings, Wilamine DeGrote, William D. Wiese, Bernie Wiese, and Garret Wiese.