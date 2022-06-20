Carol Lou Fuchs, 84, Watkins

July 3, 1937 - June 17, 2022

Carol Lou Fuchs, age 84 of Watkins, MN, died on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Edenbrook of St. Cloud, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Church of St. Anthony in Watkins, MN. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Church of St. Anthony with a 4:00 PM prayer service and will continue two hours prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Interment will be held in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Watkins, MN. The service will be livestreamed at www.ertlfuneral.com.

Carol Lou Fuchs, the daughter of Vernon and Edna (Stelten) Stelton, was born in Kimball, MN on July 3, 1937. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Anne’s Catholic Church. She graduated from Kimball High School in 1954 and was united in marriage to Richard Fuchs on August 30, 1956, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Kimball, MN. Carol worked with Rich at Fuchs Oil Service, and also worked at the Watkin’s Creamery, the St. Anthony’s Grade School as a cook, and also was self-employed with a cleaning and catering business. Carol was a member of the Church of St. Anthony where she was active with the Christian Women’s group. She was also a member of the VFW and American Legion Auxiliary groups and helped with the Red Cross Blood Drive. Carol enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards, gardening and watching the Minnesota Twins.

Carol is survived by her husband, Richard Fuchs of Watkins, MN; children, Tama (Greg) Theis of St. Cloud, MN and Terry (Jodi) Fuchs of Big Lake; grandchildren, Robb (Meg) Ksiazek, Christopher Theis, Jonathan (Amie) Theis and Lindsey Fuchs (Jake Scherfenberg); three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Merlin Stelton of Watkins, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Edna Stelton; mother and father in-law, Aloys and Aurelia Fuchs; sister, Beverly Dobis; and sister-in-law, Lorraine Stelton.

Carol’s family would like to thank Edenbrook of St. Cloud and St. Croix Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to Catholic Charities, the Tri-County Humane Society, or your favorite charity.