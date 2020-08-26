Carol Jean Nash, 68, New London

May 30, 1952 - August 20, 2020

Carol Jean Nash (maiden name Davis and formally Lindquist) age 68 of New London, MN passed away at 4:00 PM at the St. Cloud Hospital on August 20, 2020 while listening to Fleetwood Mac and being loved by her family. Memorial arrangements are as follows: September 3rd some of our mother’s ashes will be placed in the Crow River Lutheran Church Cemetery with a brief graveside service at 2:00 PM. An informal memorial will follow at Goat Ridge Brewery in New London from 4:00 – 8:00 PM with a Celebration of Life to follow on May 30, 2021 at the Davis Farm in Colfax township. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN.

Carol Jean Nash (Davis) was born on May 30, 1952 in St. James, MN to her parents Jesse Willard Davis and Alice Marie Sophia Davis (Danhoff). She spent her childhood working on the dairy farm in Colfax township with her parents. She was a member of the Belgrade High School graduating class of 1970. She attended vocational school and worked a short time in the clerical field before returning to the farm and starting a family.

During her life Carol was a very hard working woman. She was employed as a dairy farmer, meat packer, cleaner, childcare provider, waitress and finally ended her work life with more than 20 years caring for people at Rice Memorial Hospital on the overnight shift. She was a proud member of AFSCME Council 65.

Despite many hardships and trials in life our mother was always joyful. She loved deeply and passionately. She loved her children, grandchildren, animals, plants and rocks of all kinds, rock and roll and being barefoot. She could make fun out of almost anything and often did. She encouraged and loved us each in our own ways. Raising that many children and grandchildren is hard but it is a special kind of mission to raise them each as accountable individual free spirits.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents Willard and Alice, sons Mason and Paul Nash, and grandson Tayib Nash and many many beloved pets. She is survived by her children: Jessica (Lindquist) Rohloff, Andrew and Jennifer (Pearson) Lindquist, Dominique and Kim (Kulset) Nash, Jesse Nash and Christina Martinson. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Drew, Julia and Elizabeth Lindquist; Ellianna, Mason and Liam Nash; Kylee, Bentley and Jaxson Nash. Last but not least she is survived by her dogs ZuZu and Kia who will live out their days at her childhood farm and were truly our mother’s last companions and her greatest concern in her final days.

To honor our mother the next time it rains or a song you really love comes on, let yourself go and dance like the whole world is dancing with you.