Carol Jean Abfalter, 69, Sauk Rapids

October 9, 1949 - July 24, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Carol Jean Abfalter, age 69, who passed away Wednesday at her home. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and entombment will be at Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Tuesday also at the church. Parish prayers and a time of sharing will be at 7:00 p.m. Monday at the church.

Carol was born October 9, 1949 in St. Cloud to Arnold & Yvette (Pogatschnik) Koepp. She was raised in the Sauk Rapids area and graduated from Sauk Rapids High School. Carol married Jim Abfalter on September 18, 1971 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Carol was a homemaker and also worked as a paraprofessional with the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District for over 20 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, helped serve meals for the Journey in Faith group, sang in the choir, and participated in the book club. She also was involved in the Discovery Church Bible Study and volunteered at the Paramount Theater with Jim. Carol enjoyed camping at the state parks and spending time at the lake with family. She also enjoyed gardening, flowers, reading, cooking, baking, playing cards, and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. Carol had a strong faith and was a fun-loving, caring, gentle, trustworthy, sociable person who would always put others first. Most importantly, she was very proud of her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Jim of Foley; children, Lisa (Steve) Wahlin of Sauk Rapids, Eric (Naomi) Abfalter of St. Cloud and Troy (Jenean) Abfalter of Duluth; brothers and sister, Alan (Judy) Koepp of Sauk Rapids, Kathy Pappenfus of Sartell, Kevin (Doreen) Koepp of Rice and Denny (Marie) Koepp of Milaca; grandchildren, Madison, Megan, Kayla, Kennedy, Elli, Theodore, Neiva and Maven; many nieces, nephews; and other extended family members and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Gary; and nieces, Melissa and Allison.