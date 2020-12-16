Carol J. Partch, 83, Sartell

March 14, 1937 - December 13, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Carol J. Partch, age 83, of Sartell who died Sunday at Cherrywood Assisted Living in St. Cloud. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church in Sartell.

Carol was born March 14, 1937 in St. Cloud to Roman & Mary (Pelzer) Krippner. She married Donald E. Partch on September 6, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. She graduated from the St. Cloud School of Nursing and was a Registered Nurse at the St. Cloud Hospital for over 30 years. Carol was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell where she was active in Christian Women and Fun Singers. She enjoyed reading, baking, dancing, going to the lake and spending quality time with her family. Carol was very patient, kind and caring.

Survivors include her children, Kevin (Karla) of Ft. Ripley, Randy (Mary) of Andover, Doug (Stephanie) of Sartell, Brad (Denise) of Sartell; grandchildren, Risa, Ryan, Brittney, Becky, Brian, Cody, Dillon, Jordan, Matt, Haley and Paige; great grandchildren, Alexis, Taiya, Claire, Landon, Xavier, Riley, Savannah, Zariya, Jacob, Harrison, Eddie, Harper and Bennett; sister, Betty (Ralph) Johannes of Rockville; brother, James (Sandy) Krippner of St. Cloud. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don on October 19, 1997; and brother, Marvin (Mary Jane) Krippner.