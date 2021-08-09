Carol J. Bergstrom, 78, Ogilvie

August 29, 1942 - August 5, 2021

Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, MN, for Carol J. Bergstrom, age 78 of Ogilvie, who passed away at the North Memorial Hospital on August 5, 2021. Visitation will be one hour prior. Pastor Chuck Pruett will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery at a later date.

Carol Jean Bockoven was born to Francis and Evelyn (Russell) Bockoven on August 29, 1942, in Milaca. She left high school in tenth grade to care for her daughter, June, and then was a homemaker for most of her life. Carol enjoyed many things in life, but was dedicated to helping others. She was a volunteer for the Princeton Food Pantry for over 35 years. At her apartment she would hand out bananas, cookies, pickles, and other necessities to those in need. She enjoyed sewing, and had an amazing button collection. Carol also was a member of Freshwaters United Methodist Church for many years. She loved spending time with her good friend, Walter, who always brought her the paper. Above all else, Carol loved her family, her grandchildren, and was a kind neighbor and friend to all who knew her.

Carol will be dearly missed by her children, June (David Rinkenberger) Reynolds of Morris, Joann (Scott Papesh) Volk of Princeton, Roy (Julie Springer) Volk of Ogilvie, and Robert (Lurena) Volk of Milaca; grandchildren, Jennifer (goddaughter), Jessica, Michael, Brandon, Heather, Jeremy, Rachel, Nathan, Malarie, Ryan, Corey, and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Madison, Ka’Miyah, Caleb, Zach, Mariah, Bentley, Hannah, Alayna, Roy, Christopher, Justin, Adam Jr., and James; siblings, Russ, Raymond (Judy), and Sylvia; and many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; late husband, Raymond Volk; significant other of over ten years, Lyle Lund; siblings, Roy and Guy “Swede”; and infant brother.