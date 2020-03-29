Carol J. Beam, 70, St. Joseph

August 5, 1949 - March 26, 2020

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Carol J. Beam, 70 of St. Joseph who passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Carol Jean was born August 5, 1949 in Parkers Prairie to Arnold and Deloras (Mrnak) Ronning. She married Al Beam on May 3, 1986 in St. Cloud. Carol owned and operated her own business, Carol’s Cleaning Service, for over 40 years. She was a member of Westwood Church in St. Cloud. From a young age, she made it a priority to always put others before herself. Carol often donated to Feed the Children throughout her life. Being generous, selfless and caring for others was always at the forefront of her mind and that continued through any and all of the challenges that faced her. Carol enjoyed sewing, dancing, gardening and riding in her convertible. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and she was so proud of her family. Carol will always be remembered for her kind, loving and positive attitude. It was important to her to always be around for her loved ones.

Survivors include her sons and daughter, Wade Stocker of St. Joseph, Keith (Anna) Stocker of Richmond and Jacey (Chris) Welle of Richmond; stepson, Bob (Kari Feske) Beam of Sauk Rapids; mother, Deloras Ronning of Alexandria; grandchildren, Jonathon Beam, Kaitlin Beam, Grayce Stocker, Teagan Stocker and Titan Stocker; siblings, DiAnn (Ray) Schmidt of Arvada, CO, Cindy (Chuck) Larson of Brooklyn Park, Randy (Linda) Ronning of Champlin, Rick (Nancy) Ronning of Ham Lake, Pam (Kim) Collins of Alexandria, Roxy (Pete) Mikkelson of Bertha, Dave (Sue) Ronning of Alexandria, Jim (Joan) Ronning of Miltona and Lori (Paul) Wagner of Sartell. She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold; husband Al in 2011; and sisters, Marge Francis and Joan Donatelle.