March 4, 1946 - December 27, 2025

Carol Grapper, 79, of St. Cloud, MN, passed away peacefully on December 27th, 2025.

Born on March 4th, 1946, in Minneapolis, MN, Carol was the beloved daughter of Henry and Florence Grapper. She grew up in Prior Lake, MN and went on to be a loving mother of 7 children.

Carol will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, resilience and beautiful smile. She touched the lives of many throughout her lifetime.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (Dwayne) Saddler, John (Kimberly) Frankki, Melissa Buser, Benjamin (Jessica) Buser. Carol is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Kaela, BJ, Orion, Sage, Matthew, Trent (Sophia), Alfredo, Elizabeth, Jazmin, Aracely, Grayson, Aleah, Macy and Dahlia, and great-grandchildren Elaina, Amina, Cora and Isla. She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Florence Grapper, her brothers Henry and Kenneth Grapper and three sons Alan Frankki, William Buser and Josh Buser.

A celebration of life will be held on January 5th, 2026, at 11:00am at High Praise Central MN in St. Cloud, MN. Friends and family are invited to attend and share memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association to help fight Alzheimer’s.

May Carol rest in eternal peace.