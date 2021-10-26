Carol Foss, 84, Princeton

April 5, 1937 - October 22, 2021

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN, for Carol Foss, age 84 of Princeton, who passed away on October 22, 2021. Pastor Mike Pancoast will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM on Friday, October 29 at Trinity Lutheran Church with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton.

Carol Marlene Koppang was born to John and Tina (Hanson) Koppang on April 5, 1937, in Crookston. Graduating from Climax High School in 1955, she married her sweetheart, Warren, on July 16, 1955. “Bud” and “Marlene” enjoyed life on the farm, he an incredibly dedicated farmer and she, the farmer’s honored helper. When she began a position at Princeton Plastic Products, Marlene suddenly took back her birth name, Carol. Chatty, a people-person through and through, and a stubborn Norwegian were an honest description of Carol. She was a collector and loved to read books. Many evenings were spent reading to Bud. An avid picture taker, though always with a disposable camera, Carol snapped hundreds of photos. Capturing memories was of utmost importance to her.

Faith was very important to Carol. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, involved in the church choir and Ruth’s Circle. Her faith in Jesus was evident in the way she loved well. Her birthday book was FULL of the names and birthdays of those most dear to her and just last week she pulled herself up and walked across the room to sign a card for her grandson. She never missed a chance to let people know they were important.

Carol will be deeply missed by her children, Carol (Greg) Sasser, Wayne (Janet) Foss, CiAnn Jackson, John (Shadow) Foss, and Kayla Foss; 23 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Allen Koppang and Joyce (Robert) Stout.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren “Bud” Foss; her son, Clay Foss; siblings, Blance Anderson, Talbert Koppang, Edna Knutson, and Lorraine Bruun.