Carol E. Cook, 87, Paynesville

October 24, 1933 - July 13, 2021

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley for Carol E. Cook, age 87, who passed away Tuesday at the Paynesville Care Center in Paynesville. Burial will be at Eden Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the services Saturday also at the church.

Carol was born October 24, 1933 in Rogers to Frank & Ella (Hackler) Bauermeister. She married Gerald Cook on November 10, 1956 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Corcoran. They moved to Eden Valley in 1971 and have lived in Paynesville for the past 25 years. Carol was a homemaker and also worked at Bishmon Manufacturing for eight years prior to her marriage. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where she was very active, serving as treasurer of the Ladies Aid, serving on the church council, member of the Altar Guild, and taught Sunday School. Carol loved working with flowers at the church. She enjoyed gardening, yardwork, playing cards, square dancing, ballroom dancing, bowling, trips to the casino, and traveling.

Survivors include her husband, Gerald of Paynesville; sons, Joe (Beth) of Eden Valley and Paul of Litchfield; sister, Leona Cook of Hanover; three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; brother, LeRoy Bauermeister; and sister, Shirley Bangert.