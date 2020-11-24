Carol E. Bargmann, 84, Sartell

May 22, 1936 – November 17, 2020

Carol Elaine Bargmann, age 84, Sartell, MN, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Augusta, MN.

Due to the pandemic a private family funeral service will be held. Burial will be in Grandview Park Cemetery, Hopkins, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Carol was born May 22, 1936 in Davenport, IA to Raymond and Mildred Goetz. She married Richard L. Bargmann. Carol was employed as a CNA at Hillcrest Nursing Home. She was a talented seamstress, and her faith and church family were very important to her. Carol enjoyed time spent with family and visiting with the neighbors in the driveway.

Survivors include her children, Doug Bargmann of Mendota Heights, MN; Mark (Jodi) Bargmann of Eden Prairie, MN; and Cheryl (Brian) Jarl of Sartell, MN; seven grandchildren, Derek (Robin) Bargmann, David (Jess) Bargmann, Mike Bargmann, Matthew (Alyssa) Bargmann, Melissa Bargmann, Jonathan Jarl and Bethany Jarl; and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard Bargmann in 2013, brothers, Raymond, Richard, David and Dennis Goetz, and sisters, Lois Minard and Mary Mattson.