Carol Doll, 89, Richmond

April 27, 1932 - February 23, 2022

attachment-Carol Doll loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Carol Doll, age 89, who died February 23, 2022, peacefully at home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue Thursday morning from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Carol was born in Cold Spring, MN to Joseph and Idella (Neutgens) Walz. She married Denis Doll August 16, 1952, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN.

Carol was a homemaker and raised 5 children. She was a champion bowler in her younger years, an avid reader, loved to crochet and make crafts. Carol was a faithful, devout catholic, a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her children, David, Richard (Jana), Robert (Anita), Sandy (Ron Christenson), Dan (Terisa); 17 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ervin (Janet) Walz and Elmer (Barb)Walz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Denis; sisters, Luxy Zierden, Lee Gryz; daughter-in-law, Diane.

A special thanks to St. Croix Hospice and caretaker, Darlene Gill.