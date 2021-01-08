Carol B. Klein, 69, Cold Spring

December 25, 1951 - January 5, 2021

A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 11, 2021, at Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN for Carol B. Klein, age 69, who died Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Carol was born December 25, 1951 to Leonard and Margaret (Jacobs) Janssen. She married John Klein in 1972 in Richmond, MN. They divorced but remained lifelong friends.

Carol worked as an LPN in various hospitals and at Assumption Nursing Home. She later worked in occupational health and then retired from the St. Cloud Medical Group in 2016. Carol loved to play cards and games with the grandchildren who brought great joy to her life.

She is survived by her children, Scott, Sara (Shane) Cuperus; siblings, Judy (Gilbert) Bruemmer, Jerry (Millie) Janssen, Brenda (Nate) Johnson; grandchildren, Jordan Klein, Claire and Cora Cuperus.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Jared Klein.