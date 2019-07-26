Carol Ann Kittok, 65, Sauk Rapids

December 26, 1953 - July 24, 2019

Carol Ann Kittok, 65, of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota joined the ranks of the Saints and angels on Wednesday July 24, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and entombment will be at Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Wednesday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Carol was born on December 26, 1953 in St. Cloud, Minnesota and received into the loving family of Adolph and Gertrude Omann. Carol married the love of her life, Gerry, on May 14, 1982. She spent most of her life in Sauk Rapids, but that did not keep her from exploring the world through her travels, experiences, and reading.

A unique and talented soul, Carol enjoyed and thrived at gardening, sewing, crafting, cooking for the masses, and anything else she found interesting. She greatly enjoyed searching for agates, collecting beautiful marbles, playing cards (especially 500 and cribbage), exploring, and loving on all of her grandchildren every chance she got. With all of her eclectic tastes, wonderful humor, numerous talents, and vast experiences, Carol was able to positively influence the lives of everyone she came in contact with. She is dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. We love you Carol.

She is survived by her husband, Gerry; her children, Jeremy, Jessica (Matt), Jordan (Jen), Michael (Cindy), and Stephen (Carly); nephew, Jonathan; grandchildren, Benton, Camryn, Greta, Logan, and Theo; and one grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Gertie; infant sister, Mary; and sister, Mary Jo.

The family would like to extend their sincerest and heartfelt gratitude to the Coborn Cancer Center, the oncology, medical progressive, and intensive care units of the St. Cloud Hospital, as well as the Melrose Hospital for treating Carol like family and providing the best care possible.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Coborn Cancer Center.