Carol A. Stoltz, 81, Milaca

May 11, 1943 - November 12, 2024

Carol A. Stoltz, age 81 of Milaca, MN, passed away on November 12, 2024, at her home. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Glendorado Lutheran Cemetery in rural Princeton.

Carol Ann was born to Clarence and Dorothy (Christopherson) Johnson on May 11, 1943, in Milaca. She was baptized and confirmed at Glendorado Lutheran Church. She graduated from Princeton High School. Carol married Charles Stoltz on January 30, 1960, in Iowa. Together they raised five children. She was a nursing assistant at the Elim Home in Princeton for 28 years. Carol loved crocheting, gardening, canning, and cooking, especially meals during deer hunting season when her family would gather. She enjoyed her pets, particularly the wiener dogs. Carol took great care of her children and grandchildren and loved them very much. She will be greatly missed as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her.

Carol is survived by her husband, Charles; children, Joel Stoltz of St. Cloud, James Stoltz of Farmington, Jon Stoltz of Colorado, and Angela (Erick) Orton of Mora; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeanne Nelson of Princeton and Mona Goetze of Isanti; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jason Stoltz; grandson, Brandon Stoltz; and granddaughter, Sammy Orton.