Carol A. Spoden, 68, Richmond

July 7, 1953 – October 23, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Carol A. Spoden, age 68, who died Saturday, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27 at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond. Visitation will continue Thursday morning

9:00 – 10:30 a.m. the morning of at the funeral home.

Carol was born on July 7, 1953 in Richmond, MN to Stephen and Ida (Hennen) Schreifels. She married Virgil Spoden on October 17, 1981 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Carol was a homemaker. She was also a caretaker at Mother Theresa Home in Cold Spring before MS kept her home. Carol was a wonderful mother, grandmother and dog spoiler. She had a great sense of humor and always a positive, fighting attitude regardless of what was thrown at her. Carol was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish and Christian Women.

Survivors include her husband, Virgil; children, Greg, Chuck (Kim) and Jill; grandchildren, Jackson, Mason, Carter, and Melanie; siblings, Harry (Beverly) Schreifels, Delroy Schreifels, Lucille (Kenny) Miller, David (Anne) Schreifels and sister-in-law, Betty Schreifels.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard and sister-in-law, Lillian Schreifels.